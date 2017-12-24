Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap: SWEEP IT (ep. 484)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings outlasted the Green Bay Packers 16-0 on a frigid Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The win was far from convincing, but the outcome was never really in doubt, the Purple move to 12-3 on the season, and keep their first round bye aspirations very much alive.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Harrison Smith Appreciation

• The Duality of Case Keenum

• Stefon Diggs Had Himself a Game

• Linval Joseph is Somehow Underrated

• #FreeMcKinnon

• Injury Concerns

• Eric Wilson Love

• Zimmer Decisions Report Card

• Odds & Ends

• On to Chicago

All that and more “Enjoy The Prime Rib” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN