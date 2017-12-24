Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Packers Recap: SWEEP IT (ep. 484)

LISTEN NOW

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings outlasted the Green Bay Packers 16-0 on a frigid Saturday night at Lambeau Field. The win was far from convincing, but the outcome was never really in doubt, the Purple move to 12-3 on the season, and keep their first round bye aspirations very much alive.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Harrison Smith Appreciation
• The Duality of Case Keenum
• Stefon Diggs Had Himself a Game
• Linval Joseph is Somehow Underrated
• #FreeMcKinnon
• Injury Concerns
• Eric Wilson Love
• Zimmer Decisions Report Card
• Odds & Ends
• On to Chicago

All that and more “Enjoy The Prime Rib” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

