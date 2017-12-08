LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Preview feat. @JReidDraftScout + Travis Hancock + Offshore Insiders (ep. 473)

By Andy Carlson December 8, 2017 10:14 am

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Fans are demanding excellence from the team and the Purple are delivering. To take a look ahead at the showdown in Carolina, we welcomed in Friend of the Program Travis Hancock (@TBoneWFNZ) of WFNZ The Fan in Charlotte to talk about Cam Newton, the handsomely-paid Matt Kalil, and the overall temperature of the Panther fan base. Joe Duffy (@offshoreinsider) swings in to talk about the sports betting aspects surrounding the game and why Vikings fans should be particularly interested in the Packers @ Browns tilt. Plus we bring it home with Jordan Reid’s (@JReidDraftScout) weekly spot and find out if he’s *finally* sold on Case Keenum.

All that and more “Everson Sets the Sack Record” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

