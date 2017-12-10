LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Preview feat. @JReidDraftScout + Travis Hancock + Offshore Insiders (ep. 473)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Recap: The Disaster Artists (ep. 474)

By Andy Carlson December 10, 2017 6:28 pm
The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squandered away numerous opportunities in Charlotte and fell to the Carolina Panthers 31-24 on Sunday. Case Keenum showed off the entire spectrum of Case Keenum, the offensive line was porous and banged up, the receivers had uncharacteristic drops, and the defense suddenly can’t stop the run (although we warned y’all about that). But other than that… Everything is peachy!
Today’s Talkers Include
• Just One of Those Games
• Case Keenum Played Well Given the Circumstances
• The Offensive Line
• Zimmer Hellfire Defense vs the Run
• ALL the Injuries
• Adam Jerome Ezekiel Thielen
• The Matt Kalil Bowl
• Was This a Good Loss?
• Odds N’ Ends
• On to Cincinnati
All that and more “Shruggie” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Cam Newton Carolina Panthers Case Keenum Cincinnati Bengals Everson Griffen Matt Kalil Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Preview feat. @JReidDraftScout + Travis Hancock + Offshore Insiders (ep. 473)