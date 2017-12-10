Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Recap: The Disaster Artists (ep. 474)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings squandered away numerous opportunities in Charlotte and fell to the Carolina Panthers 31-24 on Sunday. Case Keenum showed off the entire spectrum of Case Keenum, the offensive line was porous and banged up, the receivers had uncharacteristic drops, and the defense suddenly can’t stop the run (although we warned y’all about that). But other than that… Everything is peachy!

Today’s Talkers Include

• Just One of Those Games

• Case Keenum Played Well Given the Circumstances

• The Offensive Line

• Zimmer Hellfire Defense vs the Run

• ALL the Injuries

• Adam Jerome Ezekiel Thielen

• The Matt Kalil Bowl

• Was This a Good Loss? • Odds N’ Ends • On to Cincinnati All that and more “Shruggie” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast! A Carlson Digital Joint Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

