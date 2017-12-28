LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Playoff Hunter feat. @JReidDraftScout & Vikes Over Beers (ep. 486)

By Andy Carlson December 28, 2017 3:03 pm

Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Fans are looking ahead to the postseason, but are we getting too cute saying we WANT to play at Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game? We’ll take it one week at a time with Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) as we preview the Chicago Bears, talk about the potential return of Sam Bradford, and gush about Lamar Jackson. Plus Vikes Over Beers with a super-sized and fun crew talking about playoff seeding and which matchups fans are rooting for.

All that and more “Where’s My Roster Bonus?” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

