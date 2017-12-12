LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Recap: The Disaster Artists (ep. 474)

Purple FTW! Podcast: We’re On To Cincinatti feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 475)

By Andy Carlson December 12, 2017 6:30 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are 10-3 and looking to bounce back this week at Historic US Bank Stadium against head coach Mike Zimmer’s former squadron, the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikes hopefully got a wakeup call Sunday against the Panthers. If not, we have some cold hard truths for them on Tell The Truth Tuesday regarding where the Purple stand and what position group is the key to the rest of the season. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) hops in for his weekly spot to recap the game, dissect the Case Keenum performance, if the time is right for Teddy Bridgewater, and how the Carson Wentz ACL shapes the NFC playoff hunt.

All that and more “Skyline Chili FTL” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Cam Newton Carolina Panthers Case Keenum Cincinnati Bengals Everson Griffen JReidDraftScout Matt Kalil Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Riley Reiff Teddy Bridgewater Vikings Vikings Vikings Territory
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Panthers Recap: The Disaster Artists (ep. 474)