Interview with Henry Thomas (Rebroadcast)

Rebroadcast of one of our favorite chats with former Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Henry Thomas. Henry is 14-year NFL veteran having played for the Vikings, Lions, and Patriots during his career. A 3rd round pick out of LSU (72nd overall in 1987), Henry went on to be a two-time Pro Bowler, earned 2nd team All-Pro honors in 1993, and finished his career with 93.5 sacks (currently 39th on the all-time list). All of this interior pressure while being a nose tackle. Henry is currently not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame but hopefully “one day it’s gonna happen”.

• Henry revealing why he & Chris Doleman needed to have a big game vs the Bears on Monday Night Football

• Pete Jenkins, John Teerlinck, & Tony Dungy

• “You get better by repetition. Repetition is the key.”

• Certain Prey (A Lucas Davenport Novel) by John Sandford

[Photo Credit: Jeff Durand]

