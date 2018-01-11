LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Boonvike Saints feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 494)

Purple FTW! Podcast: 5 Vikings-Saints Things Plus Vikes Over Beers (ep. 495)

By Andy Carlson January 11, 2018 6:15 am

We start sinking our teeth into the upcoming Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings versus the Crooked New Orleans Saints matchup with 5 Things. Topics include: Are the Vikings better or worse than Week 1, what to do with Sam Bradford, Kyle Rudolph could be an X-factor on Sunday, potential offensive line shakeups, and the #FreeMcKinnon movement. Plus friends of the program Josh Pelto, Andrew Roth, and Ben Theis stop by for some Vikes Over Beers as we relive and rehash the 2009 NFC Title Game and look ahead to Sunday’s revenge game over a few cold ones.

All that and more “Cam Jordan is a MONSTER” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Case Keenum Divisional Round Drew Brees Harrison Smith Jerick McKinnon Kai Forbath Kyle Rudolph Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Offensive Line Pat Shurmur Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sean Payton Super Bowl Vikes Over Beers Vikings Vikings
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Boonvike Saints feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 494)