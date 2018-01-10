Purple FTW! Podcast: Boonvike Saints feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 494)

Can the week please go by a little faster so we can get to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings beating down the New Orleans Saints already? To help speed along the process is Friend Emeritus of the show Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) to chat about the Divisional Round grudge match, potential offensive line shakeups, injuries, Pat Shurmur insight, and Kai Forbath Revenge Game narratives. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) checks in to discuss Drew Brees becoming DREW BREES again, potential weaknesses in the Saints defense, and how the Zimmer Hellfire Defense should look to shut down the Fightin’ Sean Paytons.

All that and more “Use McKinnon Like Kamara Pls” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

