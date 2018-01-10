LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Saint That Some Ish feat. Courtney Cronin (ep. 493)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Boonvike Saints feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 494)

By Andy Carlson January 10, 2018 12:15 pm

Can the week please go by a little faster so we can get to the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings beating down the New Orleans Saints already? To help speed along the process is Friend Emeritus of the show Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) to chat about the Divisional Round grudge match, potential offensive line shakeups, injuries, Pat Shurmur insight, and Kai Forbath Revenge Game narratives. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) checks in to discuss Drew Brees becoming DREW BREES again, potential weaknesses in the Saints defense, and how the Zimmer Hellfire Defense should look to shut down the Fightin’ Sean Paytons.

All that and more “Use McKinnon Like Kamara Pls” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Alvin Kamara Andy Carlson Cam Jordan Case Keenum Darren Wolfson Divisional Round Drew Brees Harrison Smith Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout KSTP Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Pat Shurmur Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sean Payton Super Bowl The Scoop Vikings Vikings
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Saint That Some Ish feat. Courtney Cronin (ep. 493)