Purple FTW! Podcast: Bring It Home feat. @JReidDraftScout & Offshore Insiders (ep. 491)

Wild Card Weekend is here and the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings will be just like us: sitting on the couch and waiting to see how the Divisional Round shapes up. To help us make some money on the weekend, we brought in our friend Joe Duffy (@Offshoreinsider) to handicap the games and tell us the potential opening lines of the three possible Division Round foes of the Vikings. Plus our man Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) stops by to talk potential offensive line shakeups, Pat Shurmur’s future, the historic Zimmer Hellfire Defense, and more.

All that and more “Fitz to the Vikings” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN