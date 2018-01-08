LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Bring On The Saints (ep. 492)

By Andy Carlson January 8, 2018

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings are set to play the New Orleans Saints in the Divisional Round Sunday afternoon at Historic US Bank Stadium. Setting aside the bad blood playoff narratives of seasons past, the Saints come in as one of the most balanced teams in the league and their third win of the season over the Carolina Panthers in the Wild Card. We pontificate a few thoughts about the upcoming rematch, break down whether or not Vikings fans should still be bitter about the 2009 NFC Championship Game, plus an extended rant about Is This Season a Failure if the Vikings Don’t Win the Super Bowl? 

All that and more “REVENGE GAME NARRATIVES” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
