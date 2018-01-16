LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Miracle on S 4th St (ep. 497)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Buffalo Right Seven Heaven feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 498)

By Andy Carlson January 16, 2018 9:49 am

The Minneapolis Miracle is in the rearview but the afterglow is enough to melt the heart of even the chilliest of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans. To sort through the madness and get us refocused on the prize is Friend Emeritus of the Program Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL). We gabbed about the miracle play, how New Orleans was able to stage the comeback in the first place, the Tebowmania element to Case Keenum, the importance of Andrew Sendejo, and we look ahead to the strengths and weaknesses of the Philadelphia Eagles.

All that and more “Cheesesteak is not a descriptive sandwich” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andrew Sendejo Andy Carlson Arif Hasan Case Keenum Divisional Round Drew Brees Harrison Smith Kai Forbath Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings New Orleans Saints Nick Foles Pat Shurmur Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Sean Payton Stefon Diggs Super Bowl Vikings Vikings Xavier Rhodes Zone Coverage
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Miracle on S 4th St (ep. 497)