Purple FTW! Podcast: Episode 500! Feat. Alexis Chassen & Darren Wolfson (ep. 500)

By Andy Carlson January 18, 2018 10:44 am

Another day closer to what seems like destiny for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. For more intel on the low energy Philadelphia Eagles, we enlisted friend of the program Alexis Chassen (@LovelyBuckeye) of Bleeding Green Nation to chat about underrated Philly defense, faith in Nick Foles, and why Doug Pederson has won over the fanbase. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast pops in to discuss an illness keeping him away from covering the Minneapolis Miracle, concerns going in to Philadelphia, and if this season is fate. Also we open talk about making to Episode 500 and open the Voicemail!

All that and more “Santa’s Awesome. Screw Philly.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

