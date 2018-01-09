Purple FTW! Podcast: Saint That Some Ish feat. Courtney Cronin (ep. 493)

Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and the New Orleans Jabronis are driving their jalopy bus up north to take on the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings at Historic and ravenous US Bank Stadium. To chat about the matchup, we brought in Friend of the Program Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) ESPN NFL Nation Vikings Reporter back to the show to talk about how the Vikings will look off the bye, preview the upcoming piece about Case Keenum preparing via virtual reality, the historic storylines of vitirol, and if the season is a bust of the Vikings aren’t hoisting a trophy on February 4th.

All that and more “Drew Brees is a Poor Man’s Case Keenum” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN