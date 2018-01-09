LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Saint That Some Ish feat. Courtney Cronin (ep. 493)

By Andy Carlson January 9, 2018

Drew Brees, Sean Payton, and the New Orleans Jabronis are driving their jalopy bus up north to take on the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings at Historic and ravenous US Bank Stadium. To chat about the matchup, we brought in Friend of the Program Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) ESPN NFL Nation Vikings Reporter back to the show to talk about how the Vikings will look off the bye, preview the upcoming piece about Case Keenum preparing via virtual reality, the historic storylines of vitirol, and if the season is a bust of the Vikings aren’t hoisting a trophy on February 4th.

All that and more “Drew Brees is a Poor Man’s Case Keenum” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

Topics:
