LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Buffalo Right Seven Heaven feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 498)

Purple FTW! Podcast: That Philly Feeling feat. @JReidDraftScout & The Locked On Eagles Crew (ep. 499)

By Andy Carlson January 17, 2018 9:21 am

The Philadelphia Eagles are the final level boss standing between the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and becoming the first team to ever play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. In case you hadn’t heard. To shine some light on the Birds of Prey, we welcomed Locked on Eagles co-hosts Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) and Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak). We chatted about how the Eagles defense matchups up against Case Keenum and the Vikings, their belief in Nick Foles, and how the Zimmer Double-A Gap look is so simple/so complicated. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings in to share our mutual belief about the Minneapolis Miracle and look ahead to Philly.

All that and more “Ben Franklin. Overrated.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Benjamin Solak Case Keenum Doug Pederson Harrison Smith Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout Locked on Eagles Michael Kist Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFC Championship Game Nick Foles Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Super Bowl Vikings Vikings
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Buffalo Right Seven Heaven feat. Arif Hasan (ep. 498)