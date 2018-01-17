Purple FTW! Podcast: That Philly Feeling feat. @JReidDraftScout & The Locked On Eagles Crew (ep. 499)

The Philadelphia Eagles are the final level boss standing between the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and becoming the first team to ever play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. In case you hadn’t heard. To shine some light on the Birds of Prey, we welcomed Locked on Eagles co-hosts Michael Kist (@MichaelKistNFL) and Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak). We chatted about how the Eagles defense matchups up against Case Keenum and the Vikings, their belief in Nick Foles, and how the Zimmer Double-A Gap look is so simple/so complicated. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings in to share our mutual belief about the Minneapolis Miracle and look ahead to Philly.

All that and more “Ben Franklin. Overrated.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN