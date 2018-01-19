Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview – This Is It feat. John Barchard & Offshore Insiders (ep. 501)

The game is near. Let’s go the Super Bowl, shall we? For a look at the sports betting angles of the NFC Championship Game, Joe Duffy (@OffshoreInsider) stops by as we chat about the Vikings being road favorites, the low over/under of 38.5, and projected lines of the two potential matchups for the Vikes if they do advance. Plus for one last look at the Eagles, John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) of Bleeding Green Nation Radio and Sports Radio WIP in Philadelphia stops by to chop up the Foles/Keenum showdown and grovel about each other’s defenses.

