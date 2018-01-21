LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview – This Is It feat. John Barchard & Offshore Insiders (ep. 501)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Who’s To Blame? (ep. 502)

By Andy Carlson January 21, 2018 11:57 pm

Well that depressing. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got whacked in the NFC Championship Game 38-7 by the horse-punching Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. Let’s pass the blame bucket around! Surprisingly Mike Zimmer and that record setting Zimmer Hellfire Defense is on top of the list.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Was This Season a Failure?
• Blame the Defense and Mike Zimmer
• Blame Pat Shurmur
• Blame the Offensive Line
• Don’t Blame Case Keenum (As Much)
• Odds & Ends
• Twitter Mailbag

All that and more “One. Jeromebardi. Trophy.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andrew Sendejo Andy Carlson Case Keenum Doug Pederson Harrison Smith Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFC Championship Game Nick Foles Pat Shurmur Philadelphia Eagles Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rashod Hill Super Bowl Vikings Vikings Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Preview – This Is It feat. John Barchard & Offshore Insiders (ep. 501)