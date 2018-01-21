Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Who’s To Blame? (ep. 502)

Well that depressing. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got whacked in the NFC Championship Game 38-7 by the horse-punching Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. Let’s pass the blame bucket around! Surprisingly Mike Zimmer and that record setting Zimmer Hellfire Defense is on top of the list.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Was This Season a Failure?

• Blame the Defense and Mike Zimmer

• Blame Pat Shurmur

• Blame the Offensive Line

• Don’t Blame Case Keenum (As Much)

• Odds & Ends

• Twitter Mailbag

All that and more “One. Jeromebardi. Trophy.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

