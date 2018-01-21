Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Eagles Recap – Who’s To Blame? (ep. 502)

Well that depressing. The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings got whacked in the NFC Championship Game 38-7 by the horse-punching Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night. Let’s pass the blame bucket around! Surprisingly Mike Zimmer and that record setting Zimmer Hellfire Defense is on top of the list.
All that and more “One. Jeromebardi. Trophy.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
