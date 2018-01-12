Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Preview with Donté Stallworth and Offshore Insiders (ep. 496)

The long awaited showdown between the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings and the Crooked New Orleans Saints at Historic US Bank Stadium is finally here. Vikings Fans this will be the first step on the road to redemption as the Purple try to Bring It Home. Helping us bring home some cash on the Divisional Round is picks with Joe Duffy (@Offshoreinsider). Plus a candid conversation with former Saints wide receiver Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth). We talked about his time with the Saints during the 2005 Hurricane Katrina season, how his DUI manslaughter incident changed his life and sharpened his advocacy, and I make him bet his house on the Vikings-Saints game.

All that and more “Last Call, Saints” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

