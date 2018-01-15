Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Miracle on S 4th St (ep. 497)

A playoff miracle FINALLY went the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ way as the Purple staved off a potential historic collapse to defeat the New Orleans Saints 29-24 Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Stefon Diggs’ last second 61-yard touchdown catch and run will go down as one of the few positive infamous moments in team history. Now it’s on to Philadelphia for a chance to travel to…. Minneapolis to play Super Bowl LII.
Today’s Talkers Include
• Stefon Diggs’ Miracle
• The Defense Led (Most) of the Way
• Case Keenum Played Horrible
• Kai Forbath Was…
• Respect to Andrew Sendejo
• Xavier Rhodes Played The Entire Gauntlet
• The Running Game Provides
• Zimmer Decisions
• Odds N Ends
• Twitter Qs
All that and more “Philly Sucks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
