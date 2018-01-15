Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Miracle on S 4th St (ep. 497)

A playoff miracle FINALLY went the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ way as the Purple staved off a potential historic collapse to defeat the New Orleans Saints 29-24 Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Stefon Diggs’ last second 61-yard touchdown catch and run will go down as one of the few positive infamous moments in team history. Now it’s on to Philadelphia for a chance to travel to…. Minneapolis to play Super Bowl LII.

Today’s Talkers Include

• Stefon Diggs’ Miracle

• The Defense Led (Most) of the Way

• Case Keenum Played Horrible

• Kai Forbath Was…

• Respect to Andrew Sendejo

• Xavier Rhodes Played The Entire Gauntlet

• The Running Game Provides

• Zimmer Decisions

• Odds N Ends

• Twitter Qs

All that and more “Philly Sucks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN