Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings-Saints Recap – Miracle on S 4th St (ep. 497)

By Andy Carlson January 15, 2018 12:35 am

A playoff miracle FINALLY went the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ way as the Purple staved off a potential historic collapse to defeat the New Orleans Saints 29-24 Sunday at Historic US Bank Stadium. Stefon Diggs’ last second 61-yard touchdown catch and run will go down as one of the few positive infamous moments in team history. Now it’s on to Philadelphia for a chance to travel to…. Minneapolis to play Super Bowl LII.

Today’s Talkers Include
• Stefon Diggs’ Miracle
• The Defense Led (Most) of the Way
• Case Keenum Played Horrible
• Kai Forbath Was…
• Respect to Andrew Sendejo
• Xavier Rhodes Played The Entire Gauntlet
• The Running Game Provides
• Zimmer Decisions
• Odds N Ends
• Twitter Qs

All that and more “Philly Sucks” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

