LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Interview with Henry Thomas (Rebroadcast)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Working The Sideline Pass feat. Shawn Zobel (ep. 489)

By Andy Carlson January 3, 2018 10:14 am

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have to wait a week to find out who they’ll be facing in the Divisional Round. Fortunately (unfortunately?) that gives Vikings fans a week to stew and argue over trivial things. Great content for us though! Friend of the Program Shawn Zobel (@ShawnZobel) — host of the Football Headquarters Podcast — on the show to talk about the Purple preparing for the playoffs, the historic Zimmer Hellfire Defense, whether or not we should trust Case Keenum, nepotism in the NFL, and his latest NFL Draft project The Sideline Pass.

All that and more “Eff It, Start Sam” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Adam Thielen Andy Carlson Anthony Barr Case Keenum Football Headquarters George Edwards Harrison Smith Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Pat Shurmur Playoffs Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Shawn Zobel Super Bowl The Sideline Pass Vikings Vikings Xavier Rhodes
Leave A Comment



Purple FTW

Previous Story Interview with Henry Thomas (Rebroadcast)