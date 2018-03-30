Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Vikings Roundup feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 534)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson March 30, 2018 2:36 pm

Roll into the holiday weekend with some Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings personnel and NFL Draft insights. Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swings by to talk wide receiver prospects and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop chimes in on draft visits and free agent additions the Vikes have made recently, the future of Adam Zimmer, and steam from Gophers Pro Day.

All that and more “Please No Antonio Callaway” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

