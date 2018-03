Now that the dust has settled on NFL Free Agency for the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings, it’s time to talk about the IMPORTANT things — its impact on Fantasy Football. To talk about the Kirk Cousins Effect and beyond, we brought in Friend of the Program Scott Fish (@ScottFish24) of Fanball.

All that and more “QB1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN