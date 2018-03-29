Purple FTW! Podcast: Why Is The NFL Draft So Popular? Plus #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 533)

The NFL Draft is less than a month away. We open the show opining why the Draft is so popular, what Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings general manager Rick Spielman should do maneuvering this year’s crop, hype up a hypothetical scenario where the Vikes trade WAY up, but more realistically that the Purple won’t be making a pick at the podium during the first round. Plus Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Rick Should Trade Down. Or Up. Whatever.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN