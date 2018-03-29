Purple FTW! Podcast: Why Is The NFL Draft So Popular? Plus #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 533)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson March 29, 2018 9:12 am

The NFL Draft is less than a month away. We open the show opining why the Draft is so popular, what Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings general manager Rick Spielman should do maneuvering this year’s crop, hype up a hypothetical scenario where the Vikes trade WAY up, but more realistically that the Purple won’t be making a pick at the podium during the first round. Plus Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “Rick Should Trade Down. Or Up. Whatever.” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

