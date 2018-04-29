Purple FTW! Podcast: 2018 Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Recap (ep. 548)

The newest crop of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have been harvested. We recap the wild three days of trades, head scratching moves, and where the 8 draft picks (and undrafted free agents) will fit in with the Vikes.
1. (30) Mike Hughes, CB – Central Florida
2. (62) Brian O’Neill, OT – Pittsburgh
4. (102) Jalyn Holmes, DE – Ohio State
5. (157) Tyler Conklin, TE – Central Michigan
5. (167) Daniel Carlson, K – Auburn
6. (213) Colby Gossett, G – Appalachian State
6. (218) Ade Aruna, DE – Tulane
7. (225) Devante Downs, LB – CAL
All that and more “FRESH FISH” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
