Purple FTW! Podcast: 2018 Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Recap (ep. 548)

By Andy Carlson April 29, 2018 4:15 pm

The newest crop of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings have been harvested. We recap the wild three days of trades, head scratching moves, and where the 8 draft picks (and undrafted free agents) will fit in with the Vikes.

1. (30) Mike Hughes, CB – Central Florida
2. (62) Brian O’Neill, OT – Pittsburgh
4. (102) Jalyn Holmes, DE – Ohio State
5. (157) Tyler Conklin, TE – Central Michigan
5. (167) Daniel Carlson, K – Auburn
6. (213) Colby Gossett, G – Appalachian State
6. (218) Ade Aruna, DE – Tulane
7. (225) Devante Downs, LB – CAL

All that and more “FRESH FISH” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

