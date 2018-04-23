Purple FTW! Podcast: ANNUAL OFFICIAL VIKINGS 7-ROUND MOCK DRAFT PARTY TIME (ep. 544)

Since it’s Draft Week, it’s time to unleash the annual Purple FTW Official 7-Round Mock Draft. A tradition unlike any other. Spoiler: There are two trades and the Vikes come away with two immediate impact studs. Let’s. Do. This.

Official Purple FTW 2018 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft

2. (34) (via NYG) – James Daniels, C, Iowa

2. (53) (via BUF) – Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hayes State

3. (94) – Naheim Hines, RB, NC State

5. (167) – Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU

6. (204) – Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan

6. (213) Comp – Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia

6. (218) Comp – Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State

7. (225) (via DEN) – Jermaine “Pee Wee” Carter Jr, LB, Maryland

All that and more “Daddy Likes” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

