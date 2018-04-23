Purple FTW! Podcast: ANNUAL OFFICIAL VIKINGS 7-ROUND MOCK DRAFT PARTY TIME (ep. 544)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson April 23, 2018 1:16 pm

Since it’s Draft Week, it’s time to unleash the annual Purple FTW Official 7-Round Mock Draft. A tradition unlike any other. Spoiler: There are two trades and the Vikes come away with two immediate impact studs. Let’s. Do. This.

Official Purple FTW 2018 Minnesota Vikings Mock Draft
2. (34) (via NYG) – James Daniels, C, Iowa
2. (53) (via BUF) – Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hayes State
3. (94) – Naheim Hines, RB, NC State
5. (167) – Joseph Noteboom, OT, TCU
6. (204) – Darius Phillips, CB, Western Michigan
6. (213) Comp – Davin Bellamy, LB, Georgia
6. (218) Comp – Richie James, WR, Middle Tennessee State
7. (225) (via DEN) – Jermaine “Pee Wee” Carter Jr, LB, Maryland

