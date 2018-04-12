Purple FTW! Podcast: Counting Down to the NFL Draft feat. Scott Wright + Vikes Over Beers! (ep. 539)

Friend of the Program and NFL Draft pioneer Scott Wright (@DraftCountdown) rejoins the show to talk about mock drafts, potential Day 1 trades, and Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings draft needs. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers.

All that and more “Get This Over With” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN