Purple FTW! Podcast: Counting Down to the NFL Draft feat. Scott Wright + Vikes Over Beers! (ep. 539)

Friend of the Program and NFL Draft pioneer Scott Wright (@DraftCountdown) rejoins the show to talk about mock drafts, potential Day 1 trades, and Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings draft needs. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers.
All that and more “Get This Over With” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
