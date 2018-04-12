LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Analysis feat. Daniel House (ep. 538)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Counting Down to the NFL Draft feat. Scott Wright + Vikes Over Beers! (ep. 539)

By Andy Carlson April 12, 2018 4:40 pm

Friend of the Program and NFL Draft pioneer Scott Wright (@DraftCountdown) rejoins the show to talk about mock drafts, potential Day 1 trades, and Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings draft needs. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers.

All that and more “Get This Over With” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andrew Roth Andy Carlson Draft Countdown free agency Josh Pelto Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Scott Wright Vikes Over Beers Vikings Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Analysis feat. Daniel House (ep. 538)