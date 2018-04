This close to the NFL Draft SZN, it is now Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) Consensus Big Board SZN! We talked with Friend of the Program Emeritus about the 2018 consensus, general draft needs for the Minnesota Vikings, and thoughts on the Eric Kendricks extension.

All that and more “Consensus Says Quenton Nelson” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

