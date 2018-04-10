LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: One Step Closer feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 537)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft Analysis feat. Daniel House (ep. 538)

By Andy Carlson April 10, 2018 10:05 am

As the spring snow and the 3-week dead period leading up to the NFL Draft is starting to drive Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fans insane, we brought in OLD Friend of the Program Daniel House (@DanielHouseNFL) of Vikings Corner to help ratchet down the Threat Level from Midnight. House and I chatted about the incoming draft quarterbacks, positional fits for the Vikes, and names we’re standing on the table for.

All that and more “Get This Over With” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Daniel House free agency Kirk Cousins Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings Vikings Vikings Corner



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: One Step Closer feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 537)