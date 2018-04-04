LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: NFL Draft Dreams feat. Kunle Ayinde (ep. 535)

By Andy Carlson April 4, 2018 11:38 am

The NFL Draft process can be a grueling one for the hundreds of young men who hope to hear their names being called at the end of April. For an insider’s perspective, we brought in Kunle Ayinde (@Kingkunle4), former Minnesota Gophers defensive back and younger brother of Friend of the Program Yinka Ayinde. We chatted about his Gopher career, the preparation that goes into draft season, what his plans are if he goes undrafted, and what it would mean to him to slip on the hometown colors of the Minnesota Vikings.

All that and more “No Matter What” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

