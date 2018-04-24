LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: ANNUAL OFFICIAL VIKINGS 7-ROUND MOCK DRAFT PARTY TIME (ep. 544)

Purple FTW! Podcast: NFL Draft Week Primer feat. Matt Waldman (ep. 545)

By Andy Carlson April 24, 2018 9:43 am

Adding fuel to your NFL Draft Week flames, we brought in Friend of the Program Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) of The Rookie Scouting Portfolio and Football Guys to break down the two polarizing quarterback prospects (Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson), give me a mid-late round tight end, wide receiver, and running back that could help the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Day 3, and his FAVORITE skill position sleeper of the draft. Plus I open the show with some choice thoughts on Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

All that and more “I Identify with bowling ball shaped running backs” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Football Guys free agency Matt Waldman Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Rookie Scouting Portfolio Vikings Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: ANNUAL OFFICIAL VIKINGS 7-ROUND MOCK DRAFT PARTY TIME (ep. 544)