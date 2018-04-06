LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Robust The Process feat. Dan Hatman + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 536)

Purple FTW! Podcast: One Step Closer feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 537)

By Andy Carlson April 6, 2018 9:43 am

We brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop to talk about the Minnesota Vikings Top-30 visits, recent personnel moves, and why Vikings fans could (should?) expect Trade Rick to do his thing early and often in the Draft. Plus our scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) breaks down the Top-30 visit draftees.

All that and more “Can’t Believe We Haven’t Made This Photoshop” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

Each week on The Scoop, Darren “Doogie” Wolfson from KSTP-TV and 1500 ESPN radio in the Twin Cities brings you intriguing interviews and the latest inside information — original reporting — from the Minnesota sports scene.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Darren Wolfson free agency Jordan Reid JReidDraftScout Kirk Cousins KSTP Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman The Scoop Vikings Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Robust The Process feat. Dan Hatman + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 536)