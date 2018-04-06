Purple FTW! Podcast: One Step Closer feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 537)

We brought in our guy Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop to talk about the Minnesota Vikings Top-30 visits, recent personnel moves, and why Vikings fans could (should?) expect Trade Rick to do his thing early and often in the Draft. Plus our scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) breaks down the Top-30 visit draftees.

All that and more “Can’t Believe We Haven’t Made This Photoshop” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

