Purple FTW! Podcast: Robust The Process feat. Dan Hatman + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 536)

For a look at what goes on behind the scenes with NFL teams during Draft SZN, we brought in former NFL scout and Friend of the Program Dan Hatman (@Dan_Hatman) of The Scouting Academy and Inside the Pylon to talk about some of the top prospects, a few of the Minnesota Vikings’ 30 Visits, and what it was like working for the Eagles in 2011 when they were buying the “Dream Team” in free agency. Plus Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) and Andrew Roth (@Sandrewroth) for Vikes Over Beers!

