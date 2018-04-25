LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: NFL Draft Week Primer feat. Matt Waldman (ep. 545)

Purple FTW! Podcast: SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE DRAFT feat. Jon Ledyard (ep. 546)

By Andy Carlson April 25, 2018 6:00 am

Happy NFL Draft Eve! To celebrate the unofficial holiday, we brought in Friend of the Program Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) of Fan Rag Sports/NDT Scouting/Locked On NFL Draft to dissect some offensive and defensive line names the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings faithful should familiarize themselves with before Thursday night’s festivities in Dallas.

All that and more “MEAT IN THE TRENCHES” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson free agency Jon Ledyard Locked on NFL Draft Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NDT Scouting NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Vikings Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: NFL Draft Week Primer feat. Matt Waldman (ep. 545)