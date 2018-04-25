Purple FTW! Podcast: SAY HELLO TO MY LITTLE DRAFT feat. Jon Ledyard (ep. 546)

Happy NFL Draft Eve! To celebrate the unofficial holiday, we brought in Friend of the Program Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) of Fan Rag Sports/NDT Scouting/Locked On NFL Draft to dissect some offensive and defensive line names the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings faithful should familiarize themselves with before Thursday night’s festivities in Dallas.

