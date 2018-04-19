Purple FTW! Podcast: YOU LIKE DRAFT feat. Mark Schofield + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 542)

For a closer look at the quarterbacks in this year’s draft, we brought in Friend of the Program Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) of Inside The Pylon. We also talked to Mark about the impact of the Kirk Cousins signing, what he and the ITP team do in the inactive weeks leading up to the draft, and the 2018 ITP Draft Guide ($5 off with promo code: YOULIKETHAT). Plus we discuss the Eric Kendricks extension and who’s next up to get paid on Vikes Over BeersJosh Pelto with and Andrew Roth.

All that and more “Rosen is QB1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

