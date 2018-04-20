Purple FTW! Podcast: Zero Draft Thirty feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 543)

One week. Less than one week. Wooo. The NFL Draft is (finally) almost here. We welcomed in our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to discuss his Big Board and the 2018 Minnesota Vikings schedule release. Plus Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop rings in to talk about the Eric Kendricks extension, who’s next to get paid, and any draft steam he’s hearing.

All that and more “Just Release The Schedule” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

