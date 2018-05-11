LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: GoodVikas feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 555)

By Andy Carlson May 11, 2018 11:16 am

It’s May. That means it’s the perfect time to talk about the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster projections! Our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) swung in to chat about some of the undrafted free agent rookies that could make some noise at training camp (besides Herc and Holton Hill). Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) calls in to talk about who impressed at rookie mini-camp and takes a gander at my EARLY roster projection.

All that and more “The Packers are Billy Batts” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

