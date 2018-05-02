LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Do You Believe In Life After The 2018 NFL Draft? feat. Myles Gorham (ep. 550)

By Andy Carlson May 2, 2018 12:17 pm

Another day removed from the ELE (Extinction Level Event) that many Minnesota Vikings Fans see as the 2018 NFL Draft for the Vikes, hopefully rational heads have prevailed and many see the value and reasoning behind the selections. Or… Everything is terrible. One of the two. To help talk up the latest Vikings crop is Friend of the Program Myles Gorham (@MylesGorham85) of the Climbing the Pocket Podcast. All is well.

All that and more “Hughes is CB1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

