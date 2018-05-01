LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Draftfinity Wars feat. @JReidDraftScout (ep. 549)

By Andy Carlson May 1, 2018

With the NFL Draft madness (and subsequent UDFA insanity) over, it’s time to asses the new crop of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings. To do that, we brought in our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) to recap the Vikings’ selections, if they’ll regret passing on interior line help, what the deal is with so many project players, and why fans should be excited about the UDFA group.

All that and more “The Whole Class Dissolved” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Topics:
