Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Firesale feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 558)

By Andy Carlson May 18, 2018 5:33 pm

Slide into the weekend’s DMs with one last dose of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings audio goodness. We chatted Brian Robison returning and the status of contact extensions with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout), the newest addition to the ELITE Inside the Pylon team, swings in for his weekly spot looking ahead to the 2019 Draft and a closer look at the Vikes’ exceedingly deep and talented defensive line.

All that and more “B-Rob’s One Last Ride” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

