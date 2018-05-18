Purple FTW! Podcast: Friday Football Firesale feat. Darren Wolfson & @JReidDraftScout (ep. 558)

Slide into the weekend’s DMs with one last dose of Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings audio goodness. We chatted Brian Robison returning and the status of contact extensions with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop. Plus Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout), the newest addition to the ELITE Inside the Pylon team, swings in for his weekly spot looking ahead to the 2019 Draft and a closer look at the Vikes’ exceedingly deep and talented defensive line.

