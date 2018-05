Continuing on with sports betting week, we welcomed back Friend of the Program Alex B. Smith (@axsmithsports) to talk about the Supreme Court ruling, how it will help interest in sports (especially the less popular ones), and we get into some Vikings-centric betting angles.

All that and more “Let It Ride” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

