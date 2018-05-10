LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Numbers and Stuff on the Vikings Rookies feat. Dr. Eric Eager + Vikes Over Beers (ep. 554)

By Andy Carlson May 10, 2018 6:48 am

What does Pro Football Focus think of the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings’ draft picks and UDFA class? We ask Friend of the Program Dr. Eric Eager (@PFF_EricEager) what the numbers say about the latest crop of Vikings hopefuls and which pick had the highest perceived value. Plus Josh Pelto and Andrew Roth join in for some Vikes Over Beers action!!

All that and more “NERDS” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

