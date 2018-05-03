Purple FTW! Podcast: Offensive Line Is Fine feat. Brandon Thorn + Vikes Over Beers! (ep. 551)

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill is the biggest question mark of the 2018 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings draft class. Did the Vikes reach for an athletic bundle of potential that will never pan out? Or is he their future left tackle? We brought in Friend of the Program Brandon Thorn (@VeteranScout) of NDT Scouting and The Scouting Academy to investigate O’Neill as well as hype up 6th round guard Colby Gossett. Plus Vikes Over Beers!

All that and more “I’M PRISON RICK” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN