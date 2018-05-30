Purple FTW! Podcast: Putting the Vikings World in Order feat. Viking Panda (ep. 563)

LISTEN NOW

By Andy Carlson May 30, 2018 6:25 am

Back at it talk Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings at Blue Door with Friend of the Program, season-ticket holder, Vikings super fan, and Vikings World Order member Erin Darsow (@PandaVikes22). We chatted about her boy Harrison Smith being rated so low on the NFL Top-100, OTA action, Training Camp moving to Eagan, and which 2018 games she has circled on her calendar.

All that and more “Cousins is MC Ren” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Topics:
