Purple FTW! Podcast: Straight OTA Eagan feat. @JReidDraftScout + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 561)

To take you into the long Memorial Day Weekend, we’ve got our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon to chat about Minnesota Vikings OTAs, Anthony Barr’s contract, and the glories of Dalvin Cook returning this season. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@joshpelto) straight from the Blue Door Pub!

All that and more “Cousins is MC Ren” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN