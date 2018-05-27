Purple FTW! Podcast: Straight OTA Eagan feat. @JReidDraftScout + #VikesOverBeers (ep. 561)

To take you into the long Memorial Day Weekend, we’ve got our resident scout Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon to chat about Minnesota Vikings OTAs, Anthony Barr’s contract, and the glories of Dalvin Cook returning this season. Plus Vikes Over Beers with Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@joshpelto) straight from the Blue Door Pub!
All that and more “Cousins is MC Ren” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!
A Carlson Digital Joint
