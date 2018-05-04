LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Cornerback Deep Dive feat. Ian Wharton + SCOOPS with Darren Wolfson (ep. 552)

By Andy Carlson May 4, 2018 6:00 am

Cornerback was a key theme to the 2018 Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings Draft haul with first-rounder Mike Hughes and premier undrafted free agent Holton Hill. We brought in Friend of the Program Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) of Bleacher Report to break down their games and how they fit into an already talented and crowded cornerback room. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop swings in to chat about the story-lines and scuttlebutt emanating from the Draft.

All that and more “CB1 + CB1” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Topics:
