Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Draft & Hammering Rookies feat. Thor Nystrom of Rotoworld (ep. 556)

To take a closer look at how the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fared in the NFL Draft and a gander at the rookies, we brought in Thor Nystrom (@thorku) of Rotoworld. We talked about Mike Hughes, Brian O’Neill, and the rest of the picks as well as the phenomenal UDFA crew. Plus why Thor gave Spielman and crew a C+ Draft Grade…

All that and more “New Thor Hammer is Legit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN