LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: GoodVikas feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 555)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Draft & Hammering Rookies feat. Thor Nystrom of Rotoworld (ep. 556)

By Andy Carlson May 16, 2018 3:24 pm

To take a closer look at how the Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings fared in the NFL Draft and a gander at the rookies, we brought in Thor Nystrom (@thorku) of Rotoworld. We talked about Mike Hughes, Brian O’Neill, and the rest of the picks as well as the phenomenal UDFA crew. Plus why Thor gave Spielman and crew a C+ Draft Grade

All that and more “New Thor Hammer is Legit” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson free agency Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings NFL Draft Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Rick Spielman Rotoworld Thor Nystrom UDFAs Vikings Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: GoodVikas feat. Darren Wolfson + @JReidDraftScout (ep. 555)