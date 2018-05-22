Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Gambling and Numbers feat. Joe Duffy + Kevin Ringrose (ep. 559)

With the United States Supreme Court ruling primed to open up legal sports betting in various states, it was the perfect time for the return of Friend of the Program Joe Duffy (@Offshoreinsider) to go in-depth on what it means for the sharps, the squares, and the states. Plus we go inside the numbers with Kevin Ringrose (@PFF_KevinR) of Pro Football Focus Vikings to chat about the squad and the rookies.

All that and more “19 game parlay imo” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

