LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Putting the Vikings World in Order feat. Viking Panda (ep. 563)

Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offensive Line on Fire feat. Jim Sannes + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 564)

By Andy Carlson May 31, 2018 6:43 am

Will the Minnesota Vikings offensive line be a liability for the squad in 2018? I asked Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) of NumberFire just that and more about the Purple Plowers look to keep Kirk Cousins clean this season. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers discussing OTAs, Anthony Barr being back, and the Mychal Kendricks courtship continues.

All that and more “Creasy Bear” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN

The Podcast Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings. Every week @AndyCarlsonShow talks Vikings football with the writers, players, and the fans as we share our love (and frustration) with the Purple People Eaters. Will Teddy Bridgewater become an elite NFL QB? Will Mike Zimmer finally lead the Vikings to the promised land? How long will Adrian Peterson still be a Viking? We dive into all of that and more with your, my, and OUR favorite team.

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
1500 ESPN @AndyCarlsonShow Andy Carlson Jim Sannes Mike Zimmer MInnesota Vikings Numberfire Offensive Line Podcast podcast PodcastOne Purple FTW! Podcast Vikes Over Beers Vikings



Purple FTW

Previous Story Purple FTW! Podcast: Putting the Vikings World in Order feat. Viking Panda (ep. 563)