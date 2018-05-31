Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings Offensive Line on Fire feat. Jim Sannes + #VikesOverBeers! (ep. 564)

Will the Minnesota Vikings offensive line be a liability for the squad in 2018? I asked Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) of NumberFire just that and more about the Purple Plowers look to keep Kirk Cousins clean this season. Plus Andrew Roth (@sandrewroth) and Josh Pelto (@JoshPelto) join me at the Blue Door Pub for some Vikes Over Beers discussing OTAs, Anthony Barr being back, and the Mychal Kendricks courtship continues.

All that and more “Creasy Bear” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN