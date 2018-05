From Europe to a new life in America, we look at the life of Max Winter, one of the original owners of the Minnesota Vikings in this new biographical episode of Purple FTW. Find out about the cleverness, hard work, tenacity, and timing that enabled Winter to eventually bring an NFL franchise to Minnesota.

