Purple FTW! Podcast: Happy Daniellemore feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 576)

The Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings retained emerging star edge rusher Danielle Hunter on a VERY team-friendly deal this week. We dive into the details and who could be paid next with Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of The Scoop Podcast. Plus chat with our guy Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside The Pylon and Climbing the Pocket about how locking up Hunter long-term will keep the Vikings defensive line one of the best in the NFL.

All that and more “Dollar Per Muscle” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

A Carlson Digital Joint

Subscribe to Our YouTube Channel!

Listen to the Episode Below!

Dedicated to the Pain AND Pleasure that is the Minnesota Vikings.

Subscribe: iTunes | iHeart | Stitcher | PodcastOne | 1500ESPN