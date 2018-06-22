LISTEN NOW

Purple FTW! Podcast: Intro to Scouting feat. @JReidDraftScout + Darren Wolfson (ep. 573)

By Andy Carlson June 22, 2018 6:53 am

We Go Back and Look at the Tape with Jordan Reid (@JReidDraftScout) of Inside the Pylon for an introduction for what newbies (like myself) should look for when breaking down film and scouting. Plus Darren “Doogie” Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) of KSTP and The Scoop Podcast chimes in with the latest and greatest Minnesota Fightin’ Vikings news and insider info.

All that and more “Need More Dip to Watch Film” chatter on this edition of the Purple FTW! Podcast!

